Matthew Perry death inquiry nears conclusion

"Multiple people" should be charged in connection with the death of the Friends star, according to a source.

Eight months after Matthew died at the age of 54, a law-enforcement investigative source told People magazine the investigation into his death was "nearing its conclusion" and police believe "multiple people" should be charged.

Matthew died on 28 October after seemingly drowning in a hot tub at his home in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles.

An autopsy previously revealed the conditions that contributed to Matthew's death included "acute effects of ketamine", "coronary artery disease, buprenorphine effects." Ketamine is a dissociative anaesthetic used medically for induction and maintenance of anaesthesia, while buprenorphine is an opioid used to treat opioid use disorder, acute pain, and chronic pain

The autopsy also stated that, "prescription medications and loose pills" were located at his home.

Los Angeles Police Department officials confirmed the department is still actively working on the investigation.

"The Department has an open and ongoing investigation into Matthew Perry's death," a representative for the department told Fox News.