Paul Walter Hauser calls out Vin Diesel's alleged unprofessional behaviour

Paul Walter Hauser has publicly called out Vin Diesel for his alleged unprofessional behaviour on set.

The Black Bird actor shaded the Fast and Furious star during a press junket with CinemaBlend for Inside Out 2 after the interviewer highlighted the parallels between him and Diesel, who have both voiced animated characters who have very little to say.

"You're like Vin Diesel now," the journalist said, to which the actor responded, "Please don't say that."

He continued, "I like to think I am on time and approachable. I love people, but when I hear stories about Hollywood actors who get paid really well and mistreat people... I out them constantly, and it's a blast."

The video clip of the exchange has gone viral on social media.

Hauser does not have first-hand experience working with the action man, but he may have been addressing reports about the Guardians of the Galaxy voice actor being late to set over the years.

Diesel also famously butted heads with his Fast and Furious co-star Dwayne Johnson. In 2016, Johnson called out unnamed co-stars who didn't conduct themselves as "stand up men and true professionals" and later confirmed he had been writing about Diesel. They have since buried the hatchet and Johnson returned to the Fast and Furious franchise in a mid-credits scene in last year's Fast X.

In addition, Diesel was sued last year by a former assistant who claimed he pinned her against a wall in a hotel room and masturbated in front of her in 2010. He "categorically denied" the allegations at the time.

Diesel has yet to address Hauser's comments.