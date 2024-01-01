J.K. Rowling 'thrilled' by Harry Potter TV show update

J.K. Rowling has expressed her pleasure over the fact the TV adaptation of her Harry Potter book series has landed top talent to run the show.

The 58-year-old author is executive producing the upcoming television adaptation of her iconic fantasy novels and she has been involved in the hiring of key crew members who will be working behind-the-scenes.

Reacting to a Hollywood Reporter news report that Succession screenwriter Francesca Gardiner has been hired as writer and showrunner and that Mark Mylod, who directed Succession, is set to direct multiple episodes, the author said she is 'thrilled' by the appointments.

Taking to X, Ms Rowling wrote, "I'm truly thrilled to announce our director and writer, both of whom I interviewed as part of the production team."

She teased, "Both have a genuine passion for #HarryPotter, and having read Francesca's pilot script and heard Mark's vision, I'm certain the TV show will more than live up to expectations."

Warner Brothers have been adapting Harry Potter for the small screen since 2021 and the show was originally set to air via their MAX streaming service.

However, an update on Tuesday revealed the show has been moved to the iconic Warner Brother cable channel HBO.

The series is also being executive produced by David Heyman, who produced the film series which dominated cinemas from 2001 until 2011.

HBO said in an announcement, "The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail and much-loved characters Harry Potter fans have loved for over 25 years."

The show is expected to begin airing in 2026.