Tina Fey 'open' to Mean Girls 2

Tina Fey has admitted she is "open" to a Mean Girls 2 movie starring the original cast.

The writer and comedienne's comments come after the Mean Girls reboot, which was released earlier this year with a new cast.

Now there's an appetite for a sequel to the original movie.

"I would like to see those four women (Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert) in the movie again," Tina said on Good Morning Britain. "I don't know, I feel like if you took those characters where they are now, it's just the Real Housewives franchise."

She added that if a sequel were to exist, the characters would have to change throughout the movie. "Also, hopefully, by the end of the movie, they have actually gotten better and grown. So, hopefully, they wouldn't be mean anymore in their adult lives? I don't know. I am open to it."

The 54-year-old joked, "If another writer has a pitch for it, they can take it Paramount. I don't think I have it in me. As much as I would love to reunite those ladies."

Lindsay Lohan who starred in the original film, as well as having a cameo in the reboot, has previously admitted she'd like to reprise her role as Cady.

"Everyone's still the same,," she said in 2022. "It's fun to have certain memories that we can't share with anyone else."

Her co-star Amanda Seyfried agreed, saying, "I would kill just to do one week, all of us playing our own roles on Mean Girls on Broadway."