Kelly Bensimon explains 'red flag' reason she called off wedding

Kelly Bensimon has explained the "red flag" behind her decision to call off her wedding to Scott Litner.

The former Real Housewife ended her relationship four days before she was set to wed Scott Litner, with the wedding previously scheduled to take place this weekend.

Now Kelly, 56, has revealed the reason she felt she could not go ahead with the nuptials, alleging Scott, 55, had refused to sign a pre-nuptial agreement - which she described as, "the ultimate red flag".

"I haven't come this far in business and life to start making poor decisions because of a man," Kelly, who appeared on The Real Housewives of New York from 2009-2011, told Us Weekly.

"He of all people should have understood the need to protect each other before we tied the knot. I'm truly shocked he refused a prenup."

She went on to say she believed Scott, who works as a wealth-management consultant, "thought that I would enter this union without legal protections in place, that I would leave everything to faith."

The reality star has a reported net worth of $10 million (£8 million).

Both Kelly and Scott had previously been married - she shares two daughters, Sea, 26, and Teddy, 24, with her photographer ex-husband, Gilles Bensimon whom she divorced in 2007. Scott has been married twice.

The pair had intended to wed in an intimate Massachusetts ceremony with their closest friends and family before hosting a larger reception event in the Hamptons.