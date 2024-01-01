Princess Anne 'recovering slowly' after 'incident' with horse

Princess Anne is "recovering slowly" after she was hospitalised on Monday.

Her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, gave an update on his wife's condition, after it was revealed she'd been injured in a "horse-related incident" earlier this week.

After visiting the hospital where Anne, 73, is staying, a reporter asked how King Charles III's sister is doing.

"Recovering slowly, thank you," the 69-year-old said. "She'll be out when she's ready."

The previous day, he had told reporters, "She is recovering well, thank you. We are both profoundly grateful to the medical team and hospital support staff for their expert care - and to the emergency services who were all so wonderful at the scene. She's fine. Slow but sure."

The Telegraph had reported that Anne had been suffering from memory loss after "sustaining minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate," where she'd been with her husband and two children, Zara Tindall, 43, and Peter Phillips, 46.

Her royal engagements, including a trip to Canada, have been postponed for the rest of the week.

An official statement after the incident confirmed "Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery."