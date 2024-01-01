Bam Margera pleads guilty to disorderly conduct over family altercation

Bam Margera has pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct following a family altercation last year.

The former Jackass star was originally set to stand trial for assaulting his brother Jess Margera and making threats to other family members at their Pennsylvania home in July 2023.

However, the 44-year-old avoided a trial by pleading guilty to two counts of disorderly conduct on Wednesday. As part of the deal, the skateboarder will be put on probation for six months and subjected to random drug testing. If he tests positive for drugs, he could go to jail.

Outside the courthouse in West Chester, Pennsylvania, Bam told reporters that he would have been clean and sober for a year on 1 August.

"I needed that to realise I would go on drinking benders and I would end up in situations that were really not good," he said, reports ABC 6. "Now that I've done this amount of time, I don't want to go back to that lifestyle."

His defence lawyer William J. Brennan added that his client "won his case before today just by turning his life around".

Bam and Jess' mother April also praised the TV personality, who has a long history of substance abuse, for changing his lifestyle.

"He's doing really well and we want him to keep going and get this behind him, really. But we all love him and we just want him to do great," she shared. "He's been through a lot in his life, he's had a lot of access and he's had a lot of power and it's hard to come down from that."