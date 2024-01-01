Kris Jenner in tears as she tells Kardashians about tumour discovery

Kris Jenner broke down in tears while sitting with members of her family to tell them that doctors had "found something" during a scan.

The 68-year-old reality star is the matriarch of the Kardashian clan and, in a preview of next week's episode of their Hulu show, she is seen struggle to share troubling medical news.

In a teaser clip, Kris is joined by her boyfriend Corey Gamble and her daughters Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner and they are all sat at a dining table together.

The manager is shown wiping away tears while emotionally announcing, "I wanted to tell you guys something. I had my scan. And this just makes me really emotional, but they found something."

Kris's medical issues have been hinted at since season five of the show was first promoted in early May.

An overview of the upcoming episodes showed the mum-of-six sounding worried as she discovered she had a "cyst and, like, a little tumor" in her body.

The extent of Kris's health scare has not yet been revealed but is expected to play out over the course of the current season which is due to air through to the end of July.

Kris's mother, Mary Jo Campbell, who occasionally appears in the reality shows that the Kardashians create, has survived two types of cancer in the past.

The 89-year-old has successfully battled breast and colon cancer, while Kris has frequently used her platform to urge women to undergo routine mammograms to help catch illness early.