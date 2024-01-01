Princess Anne discharged from hospital

Princess Anne has been discharged from hospital.

The 73-year-old royal has returned home to continue her recovery after spending five nights in Southmead Hospital in Bristol following a minor head injury.

On Friday morning, her husband Sir Tim Laurence said in a statement, "I would like to extend my warmest thanks to the team at Southmead hospital for their care, expertise and kindness during my wife's short stay."

Earlier this week, it was reported that Anne had been struck by a horse while walking in the grounds of her Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire on Sunday evening.

It was later reported by The Telegraph that the Princess Royal had been suffering from memory loss after "sustaining minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate".

Laurence, 69, previously told reporters that the King's sister was "recovering slowly".

The retired Royal Navy officer also said that he and his wife, a former Olympic equestrian, were "grateful" to the medical team looking after her.

"She is recovering well, thank you," he shared on Tuesday. "We are both profoundly grateful to the medical team and hospital support staff for their expert care - and to the emergency services who were all so wonderful at the scene. She's fine. Slow but sure."

As a result of her injury, Anne missed a state dinner in honour of Japan's Emperor and Empress and postponed a trip to Canada.

It is not known when she will resume her public engagements.