Joseph Quinn assures fans Gladiator sequel delivers 'everything they could possibly want'

Joseph Quinn has assured Gladiator fans that they will not be disappointed by the long-awaited sequel.

The Stranger Things star, who plays Emperor Caracalla in Ridley Scott's highly-anticipated historical epic, teased what fans can expect from the follow-up to 2000's Gladiator this November.

"I haven't seen a cut of it," he told Variety. "I've seen little moments of footage, and it looks like everything that you could possibly want. It's paying homage to the first film, but very much making it its own thing. There's some fantastic performances in it."

He added, "I'm very much looking forward to people seeing it - if not a little nervous about it."

Gladiator II stars Paul Mescal as Lucius Verus, the former heir to the Roman Empire, alongside Quinn, Pedro Pascal and Denzel Washington. Filming wrapped in January, however, some of the stars were spotted shooting additional scenes earlier this month.

The British actor has been promoting his new movie, A Quiet Place: Day One, which marks his first blockbuster film. He is currently gearing up to shoot his biggest film yet - Marvel's Fantastic Four reboot - later this year.

During his interview, Quinn shared what advice his A Quiet Place co-star Lupita Nyong'o gave him about working in the MCU.

"She told me that it was an experience that I could very much look forward to..." he divulged. "She told me to be open-minded and just to commit very hard."

Quinn will play Johnny Storm/The Human Torch in Fantastic Four, while Nyong'o portrays Nakia in the Black Panther films.