Ben Affleck clears belongings out of marital home - report

Ben Affleck has reportedly moved all his belongings out of the home he shares with wife Jennifer Lopez.

The famous actor and superstar singer, who tied the knot just two years ago, have been living separately according to multiple reports, with Lopez living at the couple's Beverly Hills mansion, while Affleck is staying in a rental a few miles away in the Brentwood neighbourhood of Los Angeles.

The singer returned to LA from her solo vacation in Italy last week and was photographed visiting Ben Affleck's office. But according to People magazine, the Argo star removed all his personal items from the mansion ahead of his wife's return.

Lopez and Affleck have reportedly been quietly trying to sell the estate in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, People revealed that the Dance Again singer thought the sprawling estate was "too big" and that Affleck had "never liked" the 38,000-square-foot Beverly Hills, California mansion because it was too far away from his kids.

Affleck shares Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, and is stepdad to Lopez's 16-year-old twins, Max and Emme, whom she shares with her ex, Marc Anthony.

Affleck and Lopez eloped in Las Vegas in July 2022 and held a formal wedding ceremony for family and friends at his Georgia estate the following month.