Princess Eugenie thanks mum for support on scoliosis journey

Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie has thanked her mum for her support on her scoliosis journey.

The princess took to Instagram to express her gratitude to Sarah, Duchess of York, for catching her scoliosis in its early stages.

"My mum caught my scoliosis early and I was lucky enough to get the help I needed at 12 years old. I thank her so much for that and also thank her for the confidence to be proud of my scar," Princess Eugenie wrote.

"She removed all the stigma around having scoliosis for me by confidently showing people what I'd been through and it took all the fear and anxiety out of being different at such a young age.

"I am forever grateful and wish everyone to be proud of their scars," she added.

The post was accompanied by a throwback photo of the mother-daughter duo stepping out of a vehicle. Her mother looked timeless in a navy outfit with her auburn hair pulled back as she held the hand of the toddler-aged princess, who wore a green and white checked dress.

The Duchess left a heartwarming comment under the post.

"I am so touched by this and in awe of you," she wrote. "I hope this inspires young people to own their scars and life's journey as you have so beautifully done."

Scoliosis occurs when there is an abnormal sideways curvature of the spine. The cause of most childhood scoliosis is not known.