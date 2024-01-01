Kiefer Sutherland reveals estrangement from dad Donald

Kiefer Sutherland has revealed he didn't properly get to know his late father Donald Sutherland until he was 15.

The 24 star's parents separated when he was a toddler, and for the first decade and a half of his life, he didn't have a relationship with his father, who died on 20 June at the age of 88.

"Me and my dad really got to know each other after I left home at 15," the actor told The Sunday Times .

"My parents split when I was three and my mum, sister and I moved to Canada," he shared.

"I didn't live with my dad. I would see him at Christmas and for a couple of weeks in the summer. I certainly did see him, but it was really relegated to around holidays."

Donald and his second wife, Shirley Douglas, welcomed twins Kiefer and Rachel Sutherland in 1966.

Shirley died in 2020 at the age of 65 due to complications from pneumonia.

Donald had three more kids - sons Roeg, Rossif and Angus - with his third wife, Francine Racette.

Kiefer followed in his father's footsteps and became an actor, winning an Emmy Award, a Golden Globe Award and two Screen Actors Guild Awards to date.

"I have to believe that having the same surname as my dad has helped me at times," Kiefer told The Sunday Times.

"There must have been moments where people who were friendly with my dad leant towards helping me."

"But I know of two specific instances where someone was not friendly with my dad and I sat in the office for four hours and never got the meeting," he added.

Kiefer announced his father's death on social media on 20 June.

"With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away," he wrote on X,