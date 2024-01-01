Khloé Kardashian celebrates turning 40

Khloé Kardashian has celebrated her 40th birthday with a Dolly Parton-inspired party.

Khloé brought a taste of Tennessee to California as she marked her milestone birthday alongside her family and friends.

Clips shared on her Instagram Story show the Good American co-founder wearing a denim corset with rhinestones, cut-out jeans, a denim cowboy hat and several diamond necklaces.

"Oh My Dolly it's time to party!" she captioned a video of herself getting ready.

The reality star gave a behind-the-scenes sneak peek at the party venue, which featured giant cacti, a backdrop of the night sky, a huge lightbox with her name on it, and a mechanical bull.

The pink-and-white-themed bash also featured a "Khloewood" sign above the DJ booth - a nod to Parton's western theme park, Dollywood, in Tennessee.

Drinks on the menu included a vodka-based Espress-Khlo Martini and the No. 1 Most Wanted.

Snoop Dogg made a surprise appearance at the A-list event as he sang alongside a few pole dancers. Warren G and Kurupt also performed.

A few other members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan were also spotted at the party, including Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian with husband Travis Barker.

Kendall, Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian were nowhere to be seen.