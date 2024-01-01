Pioneering model, actor, Renauld White dead at 80

Renauld White, a TV actor and Black model who broke down fashion barriers has died.

His longtime friend, fashion designer Jeffrey Banks, revealed the news to Women's Wear Daily, sharing that White died last week while under hospice care in Manhattan. He did not cite a cause of death.

"Good night sweet Prince, and flights of angels sing thee to thy rest," Banks penned on Instagram. "I shall miss our talks and times together, but will always remember the barriers you broke in the fashion industry and the love you shared as a trusted friend."

White rose to prominence via modelling in the 1970s, becoming just the second Black model to appear on the cover of GQ in 1979, two years after Urs Althaus.

He modelled for some of the biggest designers and publications over the years, including Calvin Klein, Ralph Lauren and Bill Blass. He appeared on the cover of Playboy in 1982.

White made the jump to acting in 1986, appearing as William Reynolds in several episodes of Guiding Light.

He made various other appearances in TV and movies over the years, most recently starring in the 2017 horror flick Central Park.

Banks remembers Renauld as "the perfect gentleman and a great ambassador for my brand. When first introduced to my mother, she claimed instantly that he was my 'older brother'. I only wished that was so."

White's funeral will be held next month in his hometown Newark, New Jersey.