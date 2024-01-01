Donald Glover feels he should have more BET Awards

Donald Glover has declared that he should have more BET Awards.

During the annual ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday, the actor and rapper questioned why he didn't have more BET Awards.

Glover, also known as Childish Gambino, took to the stage to present Album of the Year to rapper Killer Mike and told the audience he wanted to "get something off my chest".

"This isn't personal but I just feel like I should have more BET awards," the This Is America hitmaker said. "I'm serious. It's the Black Entertainment Television Awards. How much more entertaining do I have to do? Because it's just the math of the fact."

"It doesn't really make sense," Glover continued. "I have more Grammys than Will Smith, which makes no sense, but I have the same amount of BET awards as Sam Smith. Does that make sense to you guys? Me and Sam Smith are neck and neck at the Black Entertainment Television (Awards)."

The Mr. & Mrs. Smith star was nominated for Best Actor, but lost out to Denzel Washington.

Also in his speech, the hitmaker unveiled the trailer for his new film Bando Stone & the New World, which he directed, starred in, and scored as Gambino.

Elsewhere during the event, Glover, Keke Palmer, Chloe Bailey and Teyana Taylor, among others, performed a musical tribute to Usher, who was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

The artists performed some of the R&B icon's biggest hits, including U Don't Have to Call, Good Good and Yeah!