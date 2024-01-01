Jennie Garth and ex-husband Peter Facinelli 'officially friends' again

Jennie Garth has told how she and ex-husband Peter Facinelli are "officially friends" again.

The couple were married between 2001 and 2012, and share three daughters, Luca, 26, Lola, 21, and Fiona, 17. Their split was acrimonious, and Peter blocked Jennie from his social media accounts.

However, after 12 years of barely speaking, Jennie recently invited Peter to appear on her podcast, I Choose Me. After his appearance, Jennie, 52, told listeners, "I want to share with you guys something really quickly. The good that has come from this pod ... but specifically the episode with my ex Peter. Guys, we are officially friends now."

She added, "I've been blocked on his socials for so long that I stopped caring years ago. But I'm unblocked now. That's big news."

The 90210 star revealed she and Peter, 50, are planning to spend 4 July with their daughters, as well as Peter's son Jack, one, who he share with fiancée Lily Anne Harrison.

"Get this: he invited me to his son Jack's christening," she said. "And this week, get ready for it, we're all gonna be going on a boat together with the whole family. Whether we push one another overboard, that is still TBD but this is the power of the pod people."

On the podcast, the couple talked about their co-parenting dynamic.

"We haven't really spoken a lot about life about stuff in years, so I honestly don't know you ... and I don't think you know me," Peter said.

"And yet, it's like when you go home and you're with your mom or your dad or, you know, your sisters and they just treat you like you're 16, 17, 18, like, you know the time they saw you last when you were younger, and so there's this feeling of like, 'Oh, I know her because we were together for so long', but you've grown into this mature, wonderful adult woman and I've grown."

He added, "Like, I loved you, and we had this beautiful family, from the outside, but I just hadn't developed who I was. I don't even know how you could love me because I didn't know me."