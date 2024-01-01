Suki Waterhouse shares secrets of Robert Pattinson romance

Suki Waterhouse is sharing details of how she first met and fell for fiancé Robert Pattinson and discussed their journey into parenthood.

The 32-year-old singer and actress became engaged to 38-year-old Twilight star Robert earlier this year and they welcomed a daughter in March.

Suki and her daughter feature on the cover of the August issue of British Vogue, and in the accompanying interview, the Daisy Jones and The Six star opens up about her first meeting with the man who is going to be her husband.

Revealing they bonded at a games night in Los Angeles six years ago, Suki recalls, "There were lots of 'big' characters, real heavy hitters... Al Pacino was there. Javier (Bardem) and Penelope (Cruz) were there... and, you know, everyone was really acting.

"I think we both sort of have the same slight uncomfortable-ness (and quickly) started giggling at the absurdity of the whole thing... There was a director that separated us because we were laughing too much."

Suki also affectionately recalled the day her daughter was born and how Robert was at her side.

She said, "He was there with me and like all dads, he was really nervous. But for someone who's quite an anxious person, he's been very calm."

She added that he is "the dad I could have hoped for", and gushed, "I mean a dad and his daughter? It's an actual love story."