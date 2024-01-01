Nick Cannon defends insuring his testicles for $10 million

Nick Cannon has defended his decision to insure his testicles for an eye-watering $10 million (£7.8 million).

The 43-year-old American television host is the father of 12 children and stunned fans last month when he took out an insurance policy on his reproductive organs.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the America's Got Talent star said his reasoning was just as valid as a that of any fellow celebrity that insures a significant part of their body.

He explained, "I had to insure my most valuable assets. Because you hear about all these different celebrities insuring their legs... so I was like, 'Hey, well, I got to insure my most valuable body part'."

Asked if he was planning to have more children, Nick denied that he was, but added, "(I'm) just making sure nothing goes wrong."

A number of celebrities have made headlines over the years for insuring parts of their body - with reports claiming Jennifer Lopez insured her bottom for £17 million, Tina Turner insured her legs for £1.5 million, and Julia Roberts insured her smile for £20 million.

Nick has fathered a dozen children with a range of women over the years - famously sharing 13-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

He told People in 2022, "Every day I just wake up excited as a father. I'm so excited about all my kids. Constantly, from every aspect of it. From them getting citizen of the month awards in the first grade to the birth of the new ones."