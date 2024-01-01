Travis Kelce turned down Netflix documentary

Travis Kelce has revealed that he turned down the opportunity to star in a Netflix docuseries.

The Kansas City Chiefs footballer, who is currently enduring the spotlight as the boyfriend of superstar singer Taylor Swift, said he has little interest in getting involved in the world of reality TV.

In 2023, teammate and pal Patrick Mahomes appeared on Netflix's Quarterback, a show that provided a closer look at footballers as they navigated the NFL season.

"After Pat did that, I did get asked about it," Kelce mentioned on the Bussin' With the Boys podcast, hosted by NFL players Will Compton and Taylor Lewan. "I don't know. I'd rather just play ball, man."

Kelce further joked, "I'm way over the reality s**t.

"I'm already doing enough with the podcast and everything," he continued, in reference to his own weekly podcast, New Heights, that the Chiefs player hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce.

The show was recently being shopped around in a deal that could potentially be worth eight figures, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Back in 2016, Travis starred on the E! reality dating series Catching Kelce, which centred around the football player's quest for love.

The show lasted one season and Kelce later reflected on the experience as "extremely awkward".