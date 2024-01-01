Lindsay Lohan thanks fans for 'all of the love' on her 38th birthday

Lindsay Lohan has thanked her fans for showering her with love on her 38th birthday.

The Mean Girls star celebrated her birthday on Instagram on Tuesday by posting a selfie in which she wore a novelty headband featuring tinsel, birthday candles and the words, "Let the fun..."

In the caption, Lindsay told her followers, "Another trip around the sun... grateful for every moment and cherishing every second of everyday and all of the beautiful things life has to offer. Feeling blessed. Thank you for all of the lovely birthday wishes."

The actress, who is currently shooting the sequel to her 2003 film Freaky Friday, also shared a picture of flowers and a birthday cake and a video clip of a room filled with balloons and other decorations.

She wrote next to the video, "Thank you so much for all of the love and my amazing family and wonderful crew for a beautiful day."

In an interview with Nightline over the weekend, the former child star said that she wanted to spend her birthday with her husband Bader Shammas and their son Luai, who turns one later this month.

Lindsay also told the reporter that she was "so grateful every day" for her son.

"Every morning waking up and running to grab my son and just looking at him and when he looks me back in the eyes, I'm going to get emotional. It's just the most beautiful. I'm just so grateful every day," she gushed. "We always move so fast, so I feel like that's the one thing I've learned over time, taking time for myself and really just cherishing every moment."