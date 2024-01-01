Ellen DeGeneres slams 'mean' label and confirms retirement plans

Ellen DeGeneres has hit back at claims she is one of the meanest stars in Hollywood and also said she is "done" with her time in the spotlight.

The 66-year-old star's career imploded in 2020 when comedian Kevin T. Porter took to Twitter and vowed to make a $2 (£1.60) charitable donation for every response he received that gave an example of Ellen being "mean" as he believed her to be, "notoriously one of the meanest people alive".

The post quickly went viral and later, members of Ellen's talk show staff made allegations of a "toxic" workplace environment behind-the-scenes of her show.

Ellen has recently embarked on a comedy tour titled Ellen's Last Stand...Up in North American - with Netflix filming one instalment to be released as a TV special.

Us Weekly reports the star addressed the controversy which ultimately led to her talk show being taken off the air, and quote her stating, "I am many things, but I am not mean."

Defending her character, the star added, "I can be demanding and impatient and tough. I am a strong woman."

She is also quoted stating, "I used to say, 'I don't care what people say about me'. Now I realise I said that during the height of my popularity."

While a fan then reportedly asked her if she has plans to appear on stage or screen following the competition of her tour, she said, "This is the last time you're going to see me. After my Netflix special, I'm done."

When another fan asked if she would reprise her role as Dory in a future Disney film, she doubled down, saying, "No. I'm going bye-bye, remember?"