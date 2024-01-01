Ed Sheeran brands London 'sketchy' and 'dangerous'

Ed Sheeran has hit out at the safety of London branding the British capital "sketchy" and warning there is a likelihood of being robbed.

The 33-year-old singer is from Norfolk but reportedly owns properties in Battersea, Whitechapel, and Covent Garden.

However, the Thinking Out Loud singer has painted a grim picture of London and suggested members of the public will be easily targeted by criminals if they carry designer products.

Asked by US podcaster Theo Von what the most dangerous part of the UK is, Ed said bluntly, "Here? I'd say every area of London. Literally, every area is sketchy."

He added, "I think that you cannot be anywhere. It's not like a segregated city. No, I mean the nice areas are sketchy, the bad areas are sketchy, but you just have to not do stupid s**t."

Giving tips on how to avoid getting robbed, the star said, "If you wander around with, I dunno, like a Louis Vuitton duffel bag and a 200 grand watch, you are going to get robbed. But just don't do that."

Crime in the capital has increased at an alarming rate in recent months with statistics released in November last year suggesting thefts on London Underground alone had increased by 83% in a year.

While knife crime has also increased in the city in recent years, increasing by 54% between 2016 and 2023.