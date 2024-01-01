Kim Kardashian reveals Gypsy Rose Blanchard 'reached out' to discuss prison reform

Kim Kardashian has revealed Gypsy Rose Blanchard instigated their meeting about prison reform.

During Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the reality star and business mogul revealed that Gypsy had "reached out" to her to learn more about prison reform.

Gypsy was convicted of second-degree murder in 2016 for the death of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, who subjected her to years of mental and physical abuse. Gypsy was released from prison in December 2023 after serving more than eight years of her ten-year sentence.

"I'm meeting her on Wednesday," Kim told her mum Kris Jenner and sisters Kendall Jenner and Khloé Kardashian during the episode. "She has to get her parole officer (involved), it's a whole thing. So hopefully her parole officer approves."

In a confessional, the 43-year-old explained, "She reached out to me on social media. She's expressed wanting to get into prison reform and I think that with what she's learned being in prison herself, I just think there's such an opportunity for her to use her platform in a really important way."

Kim has been on a journey to become a lawyer since 2018 when she registered with the California State Bar to study law. She has advocated on behalf of wrongfully convicted inmates and those with unfair sentences and has been a vocal supporter of prison reform.

In an interview with E! News in May, Gypsy said that meeting Kim "was a huge honour".

"We had a lot to talk about as far as prison reform goes," the 32-year-old continued. "I know that she's done some really amazing things with prison reform. And that's really close to my heart because I've been on that side of the fence."