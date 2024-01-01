BREAKING Sir Keir Starmer wins UK election - Rishi Sunak concedes defeat

Labour has claimed a landslide win in the UK election.

Rishi Sunak has conceded defeat, confirming what was widely expected after exit polls predicted a huge swing away from the incumbent Conservative Party.

"Today, the Labour Party has won this general election. I have called Keir to congratulate him," Sunak announced.

People across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland went to the polls on Thursday, UK time, to pick their local member of parliament.

Rishi Sunak's time as British Prime Minister has come to an end as a result, with Labour's Sir Keir Starmer taking line honours.

His centre-left Labour party is expected to sweep a majority of 160 seats, ending 14 years of right-wing government under the Conservatives.

After winning his seat in Holborn and St Pancras, Starmer said "the change begins right here...it is time for us to deliver".

High-profile casualties include sitting Defence Secretary Grant Shapps, Justice Secretary Alex Chalk and Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt - who has previously been given the nod as a potential successor to Sunak.

Sunak retained his seat in Richmond and Northallerton

Agitator Nigel Farage of the Reform UK party came out of retirement last month and has won a seat in parliament for Clacton.

King Charles III has followed protocol and kept firmly in the background during the general election campaign, but over coming hours the monarch will play a major role.

As head of state, the appointment of prime ministers is one of King Charles's core constitutional duties, along with the State Opening of Parliament and signing parliamentary bills into law.

The day after a general election, the King will invite Starmer to Buckingham Palace.

During the audience, Starmer will become Prime Minister and be invited to form a government in His Majesty's name.