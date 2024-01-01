Kevin Bacon did not enjoy his day disguised as a regular person

Kevin Bacon realised being a regular person is not all it's cracked up to be when he spent the day in a disguise.

The Footloose star, who has been a household name since the 1980s, revealed to Vanity Fair that he often daydreamed about being an anonymous member of the public instead of a famous figure.

He once decided to test it out for the day by hiring a prosthetics team to transform his look.

"I'm not complaining, but I have a face that's pretty recognisable," he explained. "Putting my hat and glasses on is only going to work to a certain extent. I went to a special effects makeup artist, had consultations, and asked him to make me a prosthetic disguise."

The elaborate disguise comprised of fake teeth, a different nose and a pair of glasses, which Bacon, 65, tested out during a shopping trip at The Grove in Los Angeles.

While his transformation paid off and nobody bothered him, the A Few Good Men star admitted he missed out on the special treatment he usually receives and this made him realise being famous was better than being a nobody.

"Nobody recognised me," he recalled. "People were kind of pushing past me, not being nice. Nobody said, 'I love you.' I had to wait in line to, I don't know, buy a f**king coffee or whatever. I was like, This sucks. I want to go back to being famous."