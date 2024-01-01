Titanic producer Jon Landau dead at 63

Jon Landau, Oscar-winning producer of Titanic and Avatar, has died. He was 63 years old.

Landau's death was confirmed in a statement by Disney Entertainment co-chairman Alan Bergman.

"Jon was a visionary whose extraordinary talent and passion brought some of the most unforgettable stories to life on the big screen," Bergman said.

"His remarkable contributions to the film industry have left an indelible mark, and he will be profoundly missed. He was an iconic and successful producer yet an even better person and a true force of nature who inspired all around him."

No cause of death has been officially announced but it is widely reported to have been cancer-related.

Landau was known as James Cameron's right-hand man on Titanic.

When Cameron shared an early draft of Titanic with him, Landau said he "fell in love with it".

"It was not just the script but the idea that this could be the last time that an epic, old-fashioned movie is made, with hundreds and hundreds of extras - who aren't digital," he said at the time.

In addition to producing three of the highest-grossing movies in history - Titanic, Avatar and its sequel Avatar: The Way of Water, the Oscar winner also guided Honey, I Shrunk the Kids and Dick Tracy.