Paloma Faith shares shocking sex assault ordeal

Paloma Faith has shared details of a horrifying sexual assault she escaped in the early years of her career.

The 42-year-old mum-of-two has recalled being groped while cornered by a sleazy man and how her quick thinking helped her escape.

Writing in her autobiography, titled MILF: Motherhood, Identity, Love and F*ckery, the singer recalls, "One day, in my early twenties, I was coming back late at night from a cabaret job I was doing.

"I went into a phone box, very retro, to call my mother, who was always worrying about my safety, and a man kicked the door of the phone box in so I would be trapped and tried to get in it with me.

"He was gripping my chest and groin and telling me to shhh but luckily I had my wits about me, as well as a small wheelie suitcase. I picked it up and smashed him round the head with it and ran to a local 24/7 shop where I knew the staff, who helped me."

Paloma shared details of further incidents where she was the victim of date rape drugging, recalling having her drink spiked twice.

She wrote, "On one occasion because the people I was with were looking out for me and the other?.?.?.?I still to this day am not sure what happened. I woke up naked in someone's bed though. I don't know what they did with my body. Dark times."