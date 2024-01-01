Elizabeth Debicki enjoyed 'medical palate cleanser' of MaXXXine after starring in The Crown

Elizabeth Debicki says starring in 'MaXXXine' was a "medical palate cleanser" following her portrayal of Princess Diana in 'The Crown'.

The 33-year-old actress plays Elizabeth Bender in the third film in Ti West's 'X' horror series and admits that the role provided a refreshing contrast to her part as the tragic royal in the popular Netflix series.

Elizabeth told Forbes: "I shot this quite soon after 'The Crown' and I found it to be a very medical palate cleanser."

The 'Night Manager' actress explained the 1980s set film had one of the most impressive scripts that she has ever read and revealed how most of West's screenplay ended up in the finished picture.

Debicki said: "To be honest, when I read the script – and honestly, I've read a lot of things in the last year and a half – I found it was one of the most entertaining things that landed in my inbox. It really entertained me.

"It's one of those rare films where 99 per cent on the page in the script is what made it on the screen. It's almost a mirror of the page and that's a testament to Ti and his team's storytelling commitment and how talented the departments are that made this movie."

Elizabeth revealed that she hadn't watched the previous films in the 'X' series before being cast in 'MaXXXine' and was taken by surprise when she did so.

She said: "They're radical films that do something really interesting in the genre.

"I was delighted by what I found because it's such performance-driven horror. It's incredibly intelligent about how they use the tropes of the genre but they're not films about scaring people. They're films about a woman and how her inner psychological blueprint is being explored all of the time."

Elizabeth added: "I love films like that. I love films about women. I seek them out.

"So, I'm so glad my role in 'MaXXXine' prompted me to watch 'X' and 'Pearl'. I was completely mesmerised by both of them. They're so unusual and really enjoyable and I didn't think I'd feel that way."