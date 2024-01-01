Channing Tatum says working with fiancée Zoe Kravitz 'cemented' romance

Channing Tatum has revealed working with fiancée Zoe Kravitz "cemented" their relationship.

The actor has admitted starring in Zoe's upcoming directorial debut Blink Twice could have proved too much of a test for their romance.

However, 44-year-old Channing insisted the experience has made the pair stronger than ever.

"Working with your partner truly is - you know, I know a lot of people are afraid of it," he told Extra as he attended the premiere of Fly Me to the Moon in New York City on Monday evening. "It was the thing that cemented us in a way. We started, you know, kind of grew a little bit right before we started filming, and then it's like, 'Okay, we're gonna go do this.' It just brought us together."

Channing and Zoe, 35, were first romantically linked in 2021 and got engaged in 2023.

The Magic Mike actor also offered some dating advice to anyone who is wondering if they have found 'the one'.

He shared that collaborating with a partner on a challenging project is a sure-fire way to test a relationship.

"That's the only piece of, like, dating advice I'll ever give anybody... If you have a partner and you're thinking about, 'Is this the one for me?' go and find the hardest possible project that you can find together," he explained. "Build a room, paint a room, make some sort of creative project, and not just if you got through it, but if you like enjoyed doing it with each other. Because it's going to be hard, it's gonna be hard at times."