Scarlett Johansson jokes her husband's movie cameo was down to prenup

Scarlett Johansson has joked her husband made a cameo in her new movie because it was in their prenuptial agreement.

The actress is currently promoting new romantic comedy Fly Me to the Moon and attended the premiere for the movie in New York City on Monday evening alongside spouse Colin Jost.

Scarlett, who also co-produced the film, quipped that she insisted Colin appeared in the project because director Greg Berlanti is a big fan of the comedic writer and actor.

"Greg is a huge fan (of Colin)," Scarlett explained to Jimmy Fallon during an appearance on The Tonight Show on Monday. "And Colin's, like, I think he had to do it because it's like in our prenuptial agreement. If I have to do something, he has to be there to support me."

Scarlett and Colin got married in 2020 and in 2021 welcomed their first child together, a son called Cosmo.

The 39-year-old actress also revealed Colin helps her prepare for movie projects by reading through scripts with her.

"I run lines with him, which is great," she explained. "You'd think that would be very convenient because you have a partner there to help you out, you can learn your lines, you know, for tomorrow, whatever."

However, Scarlett joked that Colin will sometimes take the rehearsals too far and put too much into his performance.

"He does like real serious, he really commits to the line reading. And it's not always the performance I want it to be," she laughed.

"I'm like, just say the lines."

Fly Me to the Moon, which also stars Channing Tatum and Woody Harrelson, is released this week.