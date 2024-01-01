Nicolas Cage didn't expect to have three children with three different women

Nicolas Cage has admitted that he didn't expect to have three children with three different women.

In a recent interview with the New Yorker, the veteran actor opened up about fatherhood.

Nicholas has son Weston, 33, with ex-girlfriend Christina Fulton, son Kal-El, 18, with ex-wife Alice Kim and daughter August, 22 months, with wife Riko Shibata.

"They're all different experiences," the 60-year-old said. "Each one has a different mother. It's not what I had originally thought would happen when I fell in love or got married - that I would have three different children with three different moms - but nonetheless that's what's happened."

The Ghost Rider star added, "So every child is different. There's a different kind of level of attention."

During the interview, Nicholas was asked what he has been reading or watching lately, to which he said he has been too busy raising his daughter August.

"Well, the reading is not where it should be," he told the publication. "I've been very immersed in raising my daughter. So sleep is gone."

The actor then noted that raising a daughter is different from raising sons, explaining, "My first daughter - so this is all different levels of worry and protection and taking it into overdrive."

Nicholas and Riko, who have been married since 2021, welcomed their daughter in September 2022.

Last year, the Oscar-winning actor told Entertainment Tonight he wanted to prioritise spending time with his daughter and reading.

"I'd like to read a book a week, I want to spend more time with my daughter, I'm taking stock of what's really important," he said at the time. "Maybe not make quite as many movies."