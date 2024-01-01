Will Ferrell was 'so embarrassed' by his real name as a child

Will Ferrell has admitted that he was "so embarrassed" by his real name as a child.

The 56-year-old actor and comedian has recalled being "embarrassed" when people called him by his legal first name, John, when he was at school.

"This is a minor thing in terms of - it's not really even trauma - but I remember feeling so embarrassed because my real name is John, John William Ferrell, so first day of school, I'd be John," Will explained in the latest episode of the MesSy podcast.

The Step Brothers star continued, "The teacher would be like 'John Ferrell?' and it was so embarrassing to me to have to say 'Here, but I go by Will, I don't go by John.'"

Will went on to tell podcast hosts Christina Applegate and Jamie-Lynn Sigler that he found it "excruciating" when teachers would call him by his first name until they remembered he went by Will.

"My parents named (me) John but they called me Will," the actor explained. "I grew up as Will, but on a rule sheet, my legal name is John Ferrell."

The Daddy's Home actor then said that, looking back, he doesn't know why he was so embarrassed to ask people to call him Will.

"I don't know why that was so embarrassing to me to have to explain 'I'm actually Will,'" he said. "People are probably going to be listening to this going 'That is the lamest thing ever.'"