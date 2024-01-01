Zac Efron reveals he was 'scarred for life' by first kissing scene

Zac Efron has revealed he was "scarred for life" by his first-ever on-screen kiss and the memory of it still haunts him.

The 36-year-old American star locked lips with Kay Panabaker, 34, in the 2004 TV show Summerland but made an epic mistake before the big scene.

He explained during an interview with Elle magazine, "I was real young. It was my first kissing scene.

"It was on a show called Summerland and I didn't realise that eating fish right before that was probably not a good idea."

The memory is still fresh in his mind, as he recalls, "I kissed my co-star and she went: 'Did you eat fish for lunch?' And everybody laughed. Yeah, I was scarred for life."

Kay has previously addressed the awkward encounter, telling LA Teen Festival in 2010, "(The kiss) was weird, because I was 13 and he was 16, and so it was kissing an older boy, and it was my first kiss ever."

She added: "And it was totally embarrassing in front of the whole crew, who I thought we were - they were all like my dads."

However, she did add that Zac was, "So nice and so sweet and he still is."

This month, Zac has reunited with his The Paperboy co-star Nicole Kidman to play on-screen lovers again in the Netflix romantic comedy A Family Affair.

Discussing the project with Extra TV last month, Zac said, "(Nicole) called me and said, 'Do you want to do this? Because if you do it, I'll do it.' And I was like, 'Yeah, I do want to do it.'"