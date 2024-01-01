Alexandra Daddario pregnant with first child

Alexandra Daddario has announced she is expecting her first child with film producer husband Andrew Form.

The White Lotus actress, 38, has been married to Platinum Dunes co-founder Andrew, 55, since 2022 and is "overjoyed" to share her news.

Telling all to Vogue, the actress said that she battled severe morning sickness in the early weeks of her pregnancy, recalling, "I was on set, and I was throwing up and having make-out scenes with my costars right after. By week five, I was like, 'There's no way I'm going to be able to hide this'."

She continued, "I was like, 'If I tell my job that I'm pregnant, I'm going to get a lot of time off to go throw up in peace'."

Heaping praise on her supportive Mayfair Witches co-stars, Alexandra continued, "I have wonderful co-stars who have kids, and everyone was very understanding about making out with a nauseous, vomiting girl."

Alexandra also candidly opened up about suffering a difficult loss during her pregnancy journey.

She said, "I had loss. It's long and complicated, so I don't want to be too specific.

"Those kinds of losses and trauma are very hard to explain unless you've been through them. I really relate to all the women who have been through those kinds of things in a way that I didn't understand fully before. It's very, very painful."