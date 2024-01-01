Gracie Otto to direct second series of Deadloch

Gracie Otto is set to direct a second series of the hit Australian crime comedy Deadloch.

The Heartbreak High director and actor returns to the off-beat Amazon Prime crime comedy with a six-episode second season that will go into production later this year.

The first season of Deadloch followed a pair of odd-couple detectives - played by Kate Box and Madeleine Sami - who are thrown together to solve the murder of a man in Tasmania.

The title became a bonafide breakout hit, reaching Prime's list of Top 10 TV Shows in more than 165 countries and territories, including the US, UK and Canada.

Season two sees the return of detectives Dulcie Collins and Eddie Redcliffe, as the duo is drawn to Darwin in northern Australia to investigate the death of Eddie's former policing partner, Bushy.

"But when the bodies of two Top End icons are discovered in a remote town, they are flung into a new sweatier, stickier investigation," according to the official story teaser.

The producers added in a statement: "Smart, slyly satirical and flat out funny, season two picks up where season one left off. We can't wait to get back on location with this extraordinary team."