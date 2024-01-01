NEWS Timothée Chalamet to star in new ping pong movie Marco Gandolfi Share with :





Timothée Chalamet is set to star in a biopic film about the late pro ping pong player Marty Reisman.



The Oscar-nominee will play the lead role in the movie from Josh Safdie and A24, reports Variety.



The film is a fictionalised story inspired by the life of Reisman, who died in 2012. Reisman was an American ping pong icon who scooped 22 major table tennis titles between 1946 and 2002. He became the oldest player to ever win an open national competition in 1997 at the age of 67.



As well as his sporting prowess, he was known for his flamboyant style.



A24 confirmed the news on X writing, "Josh Safdie's Marty Supreme starring @RealChalamet. Coming soon."



Chalamet rocketed to fame in the 2017 coming-of-age romantic drama, Call Me by Your Name. He became one of the youngest performers ever to receive an Oscar nomination for Best Actor at age 21.



Since Call Me by Your Name, Chalamet has starred in Greta Gerwig's Ladybird (2017) and Little Women (2019).



Chalamet, who won a Kids' Choice Award on the weekend for his role as Willy Wonka in Wonka (2023), has cemented his superstar status by starring in two films based on the epic science fiction series Dune.



He is currently dating reality TV personality Kylie Jenner.

