Alec Baldwin shooting trial begins

Alec Baldwin arrived for the first day of his involuntary manslaughter trial in New Mexico, supported by his wife, Hilaria, and brother, Stephen.

Baldwin faces up to 18 months in prison if convicted in the October 2021 fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust.

Special prosecutor Erlinda Johnson began the opening statements.

"It's simple, straightforward," she told the jury. "The evidence will show that someone who played make believe with a real gun and violated the cardinal rules of firearm safety is the defendant, Alexander Baldwin."

Baldwin's lawyer Alex Spiro began the defence's opening statements.

"This was an unspeakable tragedy," he told the jury. "But Alec Baldwin committed no crime. He was an actor. Actor playing the role of Harlan Rust. An actor playing a character can act in ways that are lethal, that just aren't lethal on a movie set. These cardinal rules, they're not cardinal rules on a movie set."

Spiro emphasised that it was not Baldwin's role to ensure safety on the Rust movie set.

"Those people failed in their duties, but Alec Baldwin committed no crime," he claimed.

Baldwin's lawyer also played the 911 call that was made on the set of Rust during his opening statements.

"Bonanza Creek Ranch has two people accidentally shot on a movie set by a prop gun. We need help immediately."