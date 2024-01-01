Daisy Edgar-Jones reveals she's no longer playing Carole King

Daisy Edgar-Jones has revealed she's no longer playing Carole King in a movie adaptation of the Broadway musical.

More than a year and a half after signing on for the role, the Twisters star told Variety she won't be playing singer-songwriter Carole King in Sony's upcoming biopic Beautiful: A Carole King Musical, which had a five-year run on Broadway from 2014 to 2019.

"That's no longer happening," Edgar-Jones confessed, revealing that she and Sony parted ways on the project a year ago.

"I love Carole and I love that story," she said. "I did learn a lot of piano. I think it's a gorgeous story, and the script probably needs a little more time in the oven. But I did meet Carole King on Zoom, and I was like, 'This is the coolest thing ever.' She really enjoyed Normal People, so she was a fan of that and I was a fan of hers.

"I get so starstruck by musicians, much more than actors, and Carole was one where it was quite hard to keep my cool."

According to Variety, the project is still in development at the studio without Edgar-Jones. The outlet reports that when news of Edgar-Jones' involvement broke in 2022, her deal was not yet closed and last year's writers and actors strikes delayed the project further.

The original musical using King's library of songs and a book by Douglas McGrath debuted with a pre-Broadway tryout at the Curran Theatre in San Francisco, with Jessie Mueller playing King.

The show sold out its entire run, leading to its Broadway debut in November 2013.

Mueller won a Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical in 2014.