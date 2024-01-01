Kris Jenner undergoes hysterectomy

Kris Jenner has revealed she's undergone a hysterectomy.

The matriarch recently confirmed she needed her ovaries removed after a tumour was found. However, on the latest episode of The Kardashians Kris revealed she had also decided to remove her uterus.

"I'm not give anything a chance to grow anywhere," the star told her friends Kathy Hilton and Faye Resnick in a clip from the 11 July episode. "I'm gonna have a hysterectomy."

She added: "It started out as just getting some ovaries removed, and then today I got a phone call."

The 68-year-old star explained that her doctor had advised it would be the "best thing" for her health to have both her ovaries and uterus taken out.

"I'm going to remove something that gave me six of the best parts of my whole life," the business manager emotionally added to her pals.

Kris has six children - Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

In a confessional later in the episode, Kris revealed that although she had told friends she was "fine" about the procedure, she was actually feeling "very sad".

"I'm very emotional about it, because when you're young, you start talking about wanting a family," she explained. "It was all we talked about literally for 40, 50 years. So, here we are now talking about it again and it's the other side of the process."

In a teaser for next week's episode Khloe and Scott Disick are seen visiting Kris as she recovers from the operation.

"I'm done with my surgery, and I feel great!" Kris revealed to cameras.