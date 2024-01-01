Kris Jenner reveals plans to marry Corey Gamble

Kris Jenner has opened up about her plans to marry boyfriend Corey Gamble.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, the 68-year-old reality star and business mogul revealed that she is open to marrying her boyfriend of 10 years, Corey.

In the episode, Kris and her longtime friends Kathy Hilton and Faye Resnick enjoyed a shopping trip in Beverly Hills.

Kris took the opportunity to tell her friends that she would be having a hysterectomy after discovering she had a tumour on one of her ovaries.

After Kris revealed the news, Kathy said, "I thought you were gonna tell me you're getting married!"

Kris - who has been dating Corey, 43, since 2014 - laughingly replied, "I mean, not right this very second!"

Kathy jokingly added, "I thought you were gonna say six in the morning (tomorrow). I'm like, 'That's a little early for me to be...'"

Kris then revealed that Kathy, 65, and Faye, 67, would be bridesmaids at her wedding if she married again.

"Dressed and ready to go as a bridesmaid," Kris said, finishing Kathy's sentence. "I mean, you guys can totally be bridesmaids when I get married. So maybe when I'm 70!"

Kris and Corey first met in Ibiza in August 2014 for a mutual friend's birthday and started dating soon after.

The businesswoman was previously married to Robert Kardashian from 1978 to 1991, and Caitlyn Jenner from 1991 to 2015.