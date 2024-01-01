Shelley Duvall dies aged 75

Shelley Duvall has died at the age of 75.

The star, who is best known for role in Stanley Kubrick's The Shining and her work with the director Robert Altman, passed away on Thursday in Blanco, Texas, her partner, the musician Dan Gilroy told Variety.

Duvall was discovered by Altman, who cast her in Brewster McCloud as her first screen role. She went on to appear in his films McCabe & Mrs. Miller, Thieves Like Us, Nashville, and Buffalo Bill and the Indians, or Sitting Bull's History Lesson before her starmaking role in 3 Women.

Her performance alongside Sissy Spacek in Altman's psychological drama won her the Cannes Film Festival Award for Best Actress and a BAFTA nomination.

She played a Rolling Stone journalist in Woody Allen's Annie Hall, meeting Paul Simon, who she dated for two years, on the set.

However, her best known role was as Wendy Torrance, the wife of Jack Nicholson's mentally tortured writer Jack Torrance in Kubrick's The Shining.The film is now considered a classic but Kubrick has been criticised for his treatment of Duvall on set as for some scenes he made her do more than 100 takes.

Her other roles included Altman's Popeye adaptation, Terry Gilliam's Time Bandits, and the Steve Martin comedy Roxanne.

She retired from acting in 2002, briefly coming out of retirement in 2023 to appear in the indie horror movie The Forest Hills.

Duvall is survived by her partner, Dan Gilroy.