Winona Ryder reflects on 'disastrous' past romances

Winona Ryder has reflected on her "disastrous" past romances.

The actress has revealed that her Beetlejuice character Lydia Deetz, who she will reprise for the upcoming second film in the franchise, reminds her of a younger version of herself.

"I felt bad for her," Winona, 52, said of the character in a new interview with Harper's Bazaar. "In my 30s, I had two disastrous relationships that were - they weren't wrong, but this was before you would ever think to Google someone."

The Stranger Things actress - who has previously dated the likes of Johnny Depp and Matt Damon - noted that in hindsight, she wasn't dating the right people.

"When I look back, I'm like, 'What the hell was I thinking?'" she said. "I was dating the type of person who only lets you know a few weeks in that they're in a relationship with someone else. And you're just like, 'What the f***?'"

Winona then explained that she had recently read through her diaries from that point in her life.

"You clearly write when you're depressed or upset. I tend to not write when I'm raelly happy," she shared. "I was going through them and just asking myself, 'How?' I was clearly trying to deal with?..."

The Edward Scissorhands star continued, "It was very sad. I was clearly trying to believe the best and to give grace to myself. But I was taking care of everything but myself."

Winona then told the publication that she feels "lucky" to be with her current partner, fashion designer Scott Mackinlay Hahn.

"He's so great. He really is. I'm really lucky," she gushed.

Winona and Scott have been together for 14 years. They met at the premiere of Black Swan when Scott mistakenly thought she had appeared in the 1997 film The Fifth Element.