Bear Grylls defends decision to support scandal-hit Russell Brand

Bear Grylls has explained why he is siding with disgraced comedian Russell Brand who has been accused of sexual assault.

The 50-year-old adventurer raised eyebrows in April when he was involved in Brand's baptism as the Get Him To The Greek star converted to Christianity.

Last year, an investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4's Dispatches issued allegations from a number of women claiming Brand had committed sexual assault and emotional abuse against them - accusations he has strenuously denied.

In an interview with Confidential, Bear has defended standing firm with Brand, saying, "Russell, you know, it was a privilege to stand beside him as he was getting baptised, that is a life journey for him. I really wish him well and his lovely family. Let's hope all of that stuff works itself out in a good way."

He added, "And let's hope those accusations aren't true, for everybody's sake, but I always try and live without judging anyone. I stand beside many people ... that's a privilege, trying never to judge, always to love, always be kind, support people wherever they are."

Bear himself is a staunch Christian and previously told GQ in 2017 of his faith, "For me, having a Christian faith can be difficult to articulate. It's like describing ice cream or swimming - it has to be tried to be felt.

"But, in a nutshell, my faith tells me that I am known, that I am secure and that I am loved - regardless of the storms I may find myself in from time to time, regardless of how often I fall and fail."