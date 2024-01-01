NEWS Leonardo DiCaprio amps up latest love affair Newsdesk Share with :





Leonardo DiCaprio reunited with his girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, for a romantic date night in Los Angeles.



The get-together comes shortly after the Italian model filmed a steamy Dolce & Gabbana ad with English actor Theo James.



The Killers of the Flower Moon star and Ceretti, who is 23 years his junior, kept a low profile as they grabbed dinner in LA.

Ceretti was last seen with DiCaprio in May at a Rolling Stones concert.



The Titanic actor and his latest girlfriend have been romantically linked since they were spotted getting friendly at a nightclub in Ibiza in August 2023.



Since then, they have travelled all over the world, including for an ice cream date in Santa Barbara, California, and a dinner with friends in Paris.



Things began to look quite serious when Ceretti was seen hanging out with DiCaprio's mother in Milan in September.



That month, Page Six reported that the couple were "enjoying getting to know one another on a deeper level".



Despite Ceretti being seen wearing a sparkling ring on her left hand, the couple are not thought to be engaged.



Ceretti has been modelling since she was 14 years old and is well-known on the runway. She has modelled for campaigns for designers such as Alexander McQueen, Versace, Miu Miu, Balenciaga and Gucci.



The model married Italian DJ Matteo Milleri in 2020. The couple is assumed to be separated.

