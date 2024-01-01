Blake Lively champions her 'crown straightener' status

Blake Lively has explained why she is so thrilled to be regarded as a "crown straightener" by many of her fans.

The 36-year-old American actress is one of the most loved stars in Hollywood - both by fans and the A-Listers around her.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the star shared her thoughts on the best compliment she has ever received, explaining she is delighted to be considered a champion of women.

She wrote online, "I got maybe the best compliment of my life after this weekend. Someone on social called me a 'crown straightener. A woman going around straightening all the other women's crowns around her.'

"It meant so much to me because it's those invisible things people see that make us all feel best. I learned that we're all sparkling leaders, stronger together from ALL the women in my life, blood and chosen."

She added, "I am surrounded by crown straighteners."

Blake shared her message alongside a collection of photographs showing her helping It Ends With Us writer Colleen Hoover perfect her hair, adjusting actress Isabela Ferrer's outfit, and having her own hair and make-up adjusted by a glam squad.

The Gossip Girl star wrote, "This weekend alone was packed with that empowering female energy. When I looked back at these pics, I saw it all in action. And it made me feel so lucky and loved."

The actress, who is married to Ryan Reynolds and shares James, 9, Inez, 7, Betty, 4, and a fourth baby, born in February 2023 with him, added, "And the men who show up for us too. We love you."