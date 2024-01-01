NEWS Lisa Kudrow reveals Sandra Bullock once called her Phoebe Newsdesk Share with :





Lisa Kudrow has revealed that Sandra Bullock once called her by her Friends character's name, Phoebe.



The Friends star has revealed The Proposal actress once addressed her by the name of her character from the long-running sitcom while they were at a party.



During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, Lisa was asked by guest host Anthony Anderson if people still call her Phoebe, whom she played for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004.



The 60-year-old replied, "Oh my God! I just love this, I was at a party, a big party, and I was talking to Sandra Bullock, name-dropping, I have to, but it's true, and we were talking and she was like, 'Well I guess you'll just have to talk to yourself Phoebe, about something,' and she called me Phoebe!"



"But she caught herself," the actress noted. "She went, 'What did I just do?'"



Elsewhere in the interview, Lisa reflected on the first week after Friends wrapped its final season.



"Do you know what? I forgot, and like a week ago it just came up. My husband and son were talking and apparently, I was crying in the kitchen," the Easy A actress said. "And my son was five and he wanted to know why I was crying. And my husband said, 'Well she's sad because Friends is done,' and he said, 'But she can see her friends, she can just call them.'"



She continued, "No clue, I had no clue that he never knew what the show was called, he just knew I worked on a show."

Lisa shares her son, Julian, 26, with husband Michel Stern, to whom she has been married since 1995.

