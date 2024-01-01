Shogun and The Bear lead 2024 Emmy nominations

Shogun and The Bear lead the nominations for the 2024 Emmy Awards.
The nominations for the 76th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards were announced on Wednesday.
Historical drama Shogun dominated the nominations with 25 nods, including recognition for Hiroyuki Sanada, Anna Sawai, Takehiro Hira and Tadanobu Asano in the drama categories.
The Bear follows closely behind with 23 nominations, including nods for Ayo Edebiri, Jeremy Allen White, Lionel Boyce and Ebon Moss-Bachrach in the comedy categories.
Other top nominees also include Only Murders in the Building with 21 nominations, True Detective: Night Country with 19 nominations and The Crown with 18 nominations.
First-time nominees include Jonathan Bailey for Fellow Travelers and Selena Gomez for Only Murders in the Building.
In addition, Lily Gladstone and Kali Reis have made history as the first Indigenous women to be nominated for acting at the annual awards, for their roles in Under The Bridge and True Detective: Night Country, respectively.
The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards will be broadcast live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on 15 September.
Here are the main list of nominees:
Best Drama Series:
The Crown
Fallout
The Gilded Age
The Morning Show
Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Shogun
Slow Horses
Three Body Problem
Best Actor in a Drama Series:
Idris Elba, Hijack
Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Walton Goggins, Fallout
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun
Dominic West, The Crown
Best Actress in a Drama Series:
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Carrie Coon, The Guilded Age
Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Anna Sawai, Shogun
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:
Tadanobu Asano, Shogun
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Jon Hamm, The Morning Show
Takehiro Hira, Shogun
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:
Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age
Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Greta Lee, The Morning Show
Lesley Manville, The Crown
Karen Pittman, The Morning Show
Holland Taylor, The Morning Show
Best Comedy Series:
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Palm Royale
Reservation Dogs
What We Do in the Shadows
Best Actress in a Comedy Series:
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Maya Rudolph, Loot
Jean Smart, Hacks
Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale
Best Actor in a Comedy Series:
Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series:
Lionel Boyce, The Bear
Paul W. Downs, Hacks
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Paul Rudd, Only Murders in the Building
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series:
Carol Burnett, Palm Royale
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Best Limited or Anthology Series:
Baby Reindeer
Fargo
Lessons in Chemistry
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie:
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Juno Temple, Fargo
Sofia Vergara, Griselda
Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie:
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Andrew Scott, Ripley
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie:
Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers
Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer
Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer
John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country
Lamorne Morris, Fargo
Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry
Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie:
Dakota Fanning, Ripley
Lily Gladstone, Under The Bridge
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry
Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer
Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country