Shogun and The Bear lead 2024 Emmy nominations

The nominations for the 76th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards were announced on Wednesday.



Historical drama Shogun dominated the nominations with 25 nods, including recognition for Hiroyuki Sanada, Anna Sawai, Takehiro Hira and Tadanobu Asano in the drama categories.



The Bear follows closely behind with 23 nominations, including nods for Ayo Edebiri, Jeremy Allen White, Lionel Boyce and Ebon Moss-Bachrach in the comedy categories.



Other top nominees also include Only Murders in the Building with 21 nominations, True Detective: Night Country with 19 nominations and The Crown with 18 nominations.



First-time nominees include Jonathan Bailey for Fellow Travelers and Selena Gomez for Only Murders in the Building.



In addition, Lily Gladstone and Kali Reis have made history as the first Indigenous women to be nominated for acting at the annual awards, for their roles in Under The Bridge and True Detective: Night Country, respectively.



The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards will be broadcast live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on 15 September.



Here are the main list of nominees:



Best Drama Series:



The Crown

Fallout

The Gilded Age

The Morning Show

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Shogun

Slow Horses

Three Body Problem



Best Actor in a Drama Series:



Idris Elba, Hijack

Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Walton Goggins, Fallout

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun

Dominic West, The Crown



Best Actress in a Drama Series:



Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Carrie Coon, The Guilded Age

Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Anna Sawai, Shogun

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show



Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:



Tadanobu Asano, Shogun

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Jon Hamm, The Morning Show

Takehiro Hira, Shogun

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown



Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:



Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age

Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Greta Lee, The Morning Show

Lesley Manville, The Crown

Karen Pittman, The Morning Show

Holland Taylor, The Morning Show



Best Comedy Series:



Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Palm Royale

Reservation Dogs

What We Do in the Shadows



Best Actress in a Comedy Series:



Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Maya Rudolph, Loot

Jean Smart, Hacks

Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale



Best Actor in a Comedy Series:



Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs



Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series:



Lionel Boyce, The Bear

Paul W. Downs, Hacks

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Paul Rudd, Only Murders in the Building

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live



Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series:



Carol Burnett, Palm Royale

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building



Best Limited or Anthology Series:



Baby Reindeer

Fargo

Lessons in Chemistry

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country



Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie:



Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Juno Temple, Fargo

Sofia Vergara, Griselda

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans



Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie:



Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Andrew Scott, Ripley



Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie:



Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers

Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer

Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer

John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country

Lamorne Morris, Fargo

Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry

Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans



Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie:



Dakota Fanning, Ripley

Lily Gladstone, Under The Bridge

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry

Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

