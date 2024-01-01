NEWS Channing Tatum won't tell anybody about the dark place he went to for his 'Blink Twice' role Newsdesk Share with :





The '21 Jump Street' star took on the role of tech billionaire Slater King in his fiancée Zoë Kravitz’s mystery thriller - which marks her directorial debut - and he admitted the character was a long way out of his comfort zone.



He told Total Film: "It’s the first time I’ve ever played anyone [like this]. Every character I play, I usually have some sort of love for or a connection to."



However, that wasn't possible for King, and Tatum had to push himself to get into the role.



He added: "I don’t think I’ll ever tell anybody what I had to create inside my head to play this person. He’s a psychopath."



The film - which was co-written by Kravitz and E.T. Feigenbaum - follows King and his followers on a privately owned island paradise.



He comes into contact with cocktail waitress Frida (Naomi Ackie) at his fundraising gala, and asks her to join him and his friends on the island.



But things take a dark turn as strange things start to happen, and Frida is left questioning her own reality.



Kravitz explained how the characters being in an unfamiliar place was vital to establish real drama and isolation.



She said: "It was really more about power dynamics. And trying to create a situation where the characters were isolated.



"That, in my mind, is the scariest situation you could be in – whether you’re trapped in the back of a car, in a closet, or in a dark room at a party.



"À la 'Lord of the Flies', I was trying to find an environment where the characters had to stay and deal with the crumbling of the power dynamics."

