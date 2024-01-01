Jamie Bell and Kate Mara 'excited' to see new Fantastic Four movie

Jamie Bell and Kate Mara are "excited" to see the upcoming Fantastic Four movie.

The married actors played Ben Grimm/The Thing and Sue Storm/Invisible Woman in the 2015 version of Fantastic Four, which bombed at the box office and was slated by critics.

Later this year, production will get underway on The Fantastic Four, with Ebon Moss-Bachrach in Bell's role and Vanessa Kirby taking over Mara's. They will star alongside Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic and Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/Human Torch.

In an interview with Variety, the couple, who are not fans of their film, shared that they were looking forward to the new version, with Mara saying, "We're excited. It's a great cast."

Bell jokingly added that the upcoming iteration shouldn't be considered a reboot.

"It doesn't feel like a reboot to me because to reboot something it had to have been something. Unfortunately, our film doesn't exist in any particular canon," he quipped. "It does exist in one particular canon, which is the not very good canon."

When asked if fans can expect a cameo appearance in the new instalment, they shook their heads and laughed before the Billy Elliot star suggested, "Maybe we can try to enter through some multiverse door. But when they see us, they quickly close the door."

The Fantastic Four, which is now part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), will be directed by Matt Shakman later this year and released in cinemas in July 2025.

Ben Grimm and Sue Storm were previously portrayed by Michael Chiklis and Jessica Alba in 2005's Fantastic Four and its 2007 sequel Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer. Ioan Gruffudd and Chris Evans completed the original line-up.